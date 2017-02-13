With Valentine's Day around the corner, a lot of television couples are looking forward to spending the day with their special one. While some are on a romantic holiday, others plan to celebrate it quietly.

Valentine's Day 2017: Sanaya-Barun and other on-screen couples fans want to see again

Here are some of the TV jodis and their plans for the Valentine's Day, according to the Times of India.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta: Ravi plans to take Sargun for a private dinner and spend some quality time together. The Jamai Raja actor said that his relationship with his wife has had always been his priority, but Valentine's Day gives him an opportunity to drop everything and focus on his partner.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy: The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress and her husband plan to celebrate Valentine's Day by spending time with their dog. "We plan to celebrate the day with Mowgli, a pup, my husband Rohit got me after our previous dog passed away. We may take Mowgli to the dog-park at Carter's Road (Bandra) and spend time there. After all, the sunset at Carter's is romantic, too. Also, since we are busy in our respective schedules, any time alone at this point would be a bonus!"

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah: The couple plans to fly down to Goa to celebrate the special day as they both aren't too busy with work at this time of the year. "I have had the same Valentine since 10 years. We celebrate Valentine's Day differently every year. Fortunately, we can spend some quality time together as we are both free this year. Valentine's Day is not important to celebrate, because what is the use of loving a person on one particular day and then be horrible to him for the rest of the year? Also, I don't want to say that I celebrate Valentine's Day every day, as there are times I hate my partner. But I am human and prone to make mistakes. I love my man despite his faults," Kashmera said.

Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Vashisth: The couple doesn't celebrate the day like many others and has instead planned to attend a rock concert this Valentine's Day. "Valentine's Day is not exactly our kind of a day as we both believe that love should be celebrated and lived every moment. It should not be restricted to one day. Love should always be the core reason for our existence as that's what drives us to live."