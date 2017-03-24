Vaigai Express is the Tamil remake of Malayalam hit Nadiya Kollappetta Rathri, which had Kavya Madhavan and Suresh Gopi in the leads. The Mollywood film itself was inspired by Agatha Christie's novel Elephants Can Remember.

The Kollywood flick, which is released on Friday, March 24, stars RK and Neetu Chandra. The Shaji Kailas-directed Tamil film has Suja Varunee, Iniya, Komal Sharma, Nassar, Pawan, MS Bhaskar and others in the supporting cast. S Thaman has composed the music, Sanjeev Shankar has handled the cinematography department, while Don Max has edited the movie.

Vaigai Express is a crime thriller that revolves around the deaths of women in a train. The three girls belong to different backgrounds and have contrasting lifestyles. The initial investigation leads to nowhere and RK, an investigator from Railway Anti-Criminal Task Force, takes over the case. Is there a connection between the murders or it a sheer coincidence?

The challenge before him is to solve the mystery and find out the truth, which will be narrated with lots of twists and turns in about two hours in Vaigai Express.

The movie has generated curiosity in the minds of the audience with its well-edited trailer. Can the movie turn out to be a hit at the box office? Find what the viewers are saying about Vaigai Express: