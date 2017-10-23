The makers of Meyaadha Maan took a chance by releasing their movie when a biggie like Mersal hit the screens last weekend. Luckily, a clash with Vijay-starrer didn't affect the low-key film much and in fact, it did well at the box office too in its opening weekend.

Many had questioned the decision to release Meyaadha Maan alongside Mersal as it was very difficult to get screens for a low-budget movie without any big star on board. Although they knew that the Vijay's film would easily be the first choice of the audience, they decided to release it anyway, hoping that films with good content would attract good footfalls, especially during a long holiday.

In the end, it has turned out to be a smart decision and the movie has made a good collection in the first weekend. The early estimation coming from the trade analysts say that the movie has grossed over Rs 2 crore in the five-day first weekend.

Critics and audience have praised the movie and the collection is likely to improve in the days to come. Interestingly, many celebrities, including Dhanush, have hailed the Rathna Kumar-directorial.

"Meyaadha maan is (great) been a while since I laughed like this. Friendship,one side love, friend sister.. some formulas always wins. CONGRATS. [sic]" Dhanush tweeted after watching the film.

Meyaadha Maan, which has Priya Bhavani Shankar, is inspired by the short film Madhu, which was one of the six shorts in the anthology Bench Talkies. It has now been extended to a full-fledged feature film. It is a romantic comedy targeted at youth.

Meanwhile, Vijay's Mersal has set the box office on fire. The movie has already grossed over Rs 100 crore and is expected to breach Rs 150 crore-mark in its first week.