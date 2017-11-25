Ladies, have you ever wondered what makes the colour of your underwear and knickers fade away? It's your vagina!

Yes, the vagina has the ability to bleach; the natural pH levels that the genitalia causes the bleached patches that appear on the underwear.

Though it may seem creepy, it shows your vagina is healthy. The pH level of vagina describes how acidic or alkaline the organ is.

A pH level of 3.5 - 4.5 points toward the presence of the good bacteria (lactobacilli) in the perfect proportion. It also indicates that there is no overgrowth of the bad bacteria which causes odour, irritation and even infection at times.

When the pH level is less than 7, it points toward the vaginal discharge having acidic properties which help in protecting it from fungal and bacterial infections. If the acidity level is not normal, it can leave you prone to sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

It's this very acidity level which is responsible for fading the colour of your underwear.

"The vagina is designed to clean itself with natural secretions. The vagina contains good bacteria, which are there to protect it. If these bacteria are disturbed it can lead to infection, such as bacterial vaginosis or thrush, and inflammation," explained Dr Vanessa MacKay, a spokeswoman of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, as reported by Mirror.

"It's normal and healthy for a woman to produce a clear or white discharge from her vagina. This mucus is produced naturally from the neck of the womb, known as the cervix. Healthy discharge doesn't have a strong smell or colour, but women may feel an uncomfortable wetness," Dr MacKay added.