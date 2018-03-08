The first look of Dhanush and National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran's Vada Chennai was launched on Thursday, March 8.Two posters from the Tamil movie was unveiled by the actor himself on Twitter.

In one poster, handcuffed Dhanush will be getting out of what it looks like a police van. The confident smile on his face catches the viewers' attention in the first look in which Aishwarya Rajesh is also seen.

In the other poster, shirtless Dhanush is holding a rope in his hands and the knife on his mouth tells the seriousness of the situation.

Going by the reports, Dhanush plays the role of a gangster, who is a national-level carrom champion. The movie narrates 30 years of his life.

Vada Chennai is set in North Chennai, but it is not a tried-and-tested kind of gangster drama. Taking a break from regular stereotype, the movie will tell the other side of North Chennai with a unique presentation, say sources.

The movie was originally planned with Karthi in the lead way back in 2009. But the movie could not hit the floors. Later, several producers and actors were associated with the project, but there was no real progress.

Finally, Dhanush took over the project and decided to star in Vada Chennai. The Tamil flick was launched in June 2016. It is being made in multiple parts as it tracks 30-year of the journey of a carrom player.

The shooting of the first part of Vada Chennai was wrapped up in February and it will be released in the coming months. The second installment will only commence later this year.

The movie has Aishwarya Rajesh, Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani, Ameer, Kishore, Pawan, Karunas and others in the supporting roles. Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music, Velraj is handling the cinematography, while GV Venkatesh is editing the flick.