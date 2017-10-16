Vaani Kapoor pulls off a sizzling dance tribute in a reboot of Ni Main Yaar Manana Ni, a classic chartbuster from Yash Chopra's cult film Daag.

The actress looks ravishing in a white dress with her sexy moves. Watch the video below.

Vaani, who is set to star alongside Hrithik Roshan in YRF's high octane action entertainer releasing on January 25, 2019, will make your jaws drop with this video.

In Nashe Si Chad Gayi, Vaani danced to a mix of salsa, hip-hop and freestyle. Here, she reinterprets this classic number with popular contemporary dance moves.To get her moves perfect for this tribute, she trained and rehearsed for 10 days.

In the video, Vaani's perfect body, lissome form and effortless moves bring out the best in her easy going, confident and winsome persona- she dances like a dream, celebrating the magic of movement.

Speaking about this tribute, Vaani said, "Ni Main Yaar Manana Ni" is a cult classic and also one of my favourite songs from a Yash Chopra movie. The song is about never giving up on one's love and I connected instantly with it when I first heard it. I have always followed my heart, my dreams and thankfully God has been kind. It's a special song for me and I hope everyone loves my tribute to the original."

Beyond technique and form, there is the joy of letting go and dancing to your heart's desire. Vaani Kapoor, forever a free spirit, interprets herself beautifully with this classic retro number where she simply puts the screen on fire!

Vaani Kapoor's sexy dance moves created records online with Nashe Si Chad Gayi, the most viewed Bollywood song ever on Youtube with 306 million views!