TV actress Tina Dutta, who rose to fame with her character in Uttaran, recently shared a sizzling photo on Instagram. The gorgeous diva looked highly sensuous in a red bikini.

Tina took to Instagram to tease her fans with a sexy picture that made her followers go crazy. The beautiful actress is seen lying on the floor upside down in a red bikini, wearing a hat and sun glasses.

She shared the photo with the caption saying, "The world looks better upside down..

#sundaymusings #selflove #highonlife#tinaadattaa".

Known for her character of Ichha in Uttaran, Tina is not seen on the small screen these days but she makes sure to hog the limelight with such hot photos on Instagram. There are many such pictures where Tina shows her oomph factor, shedding her on-screen traditional avatar.

She has been doing a lot of photoshoots, and she never misses to share those sexy pictures on Instagram. She had gained much popularity by playing a bahu on Uttaran.

Earlier, Tina had shared a shocking incident on social media where she was sexually harassed by a co-passenger on a flight. She had shared the entire incident on Facebook and had expressed her annoyance at the flight attendants on the manner they had handled the situation.

Tina was on a Jet Airways flight when a co-passenger, sitting just behind her, had tried to touch her in a wrong manner through the side of the seats. Tina had initially thought it to be a kid but she was horrified to realise that it was an adult man.

The Uttaran actress had reacted strongly and the man had later apologised to her. However, Tina was highly disappointed with the flight crew as she did not receive any help from them. Tina had said that the flight staff did not pay much attention to her complaint and just had changed the accused molester's seat, saying that such things keep happening. Check some of Tina's hottest photos on Instagram:

