After Punjab, Goa and parts of Uttar Pradesh, the state of Uttarakhand is going to polls on Wednesday, February 15. Voting has begun for 69 Assembly seats in Uttarakhand barring the Karnaprayag constituency.

Voting in the Karnaprayag constituency has been postponed to March 9, after BSP candidate Kuldeep Singh Kanwasi died in a road accident.

Meanwhile, the second phase of UP polls have begun the fate of candidates in 67 contituencies will be sealed today.

Here are the live updates of the Uttarakhand and UP Assembly elections 2017.

9.48 am IST: 10.75 percent voter turnout recorded in Uttar Pradesh till 9 AM.

9.44 am IST: MoS Finance Santosh Gangwar casts his vote

9.29 am IST: 6 percent polling percentage recorded in the first hour of the Uttarakhand polls.

9.20 am IST:

9.17 am IST: Polling underway at booth number 303 in Rampur

9.10 am IST:

9.am IST: People line up to vote in Almora

8.20 am IST: People at a polling booth in Dehradun

8. 10 am IST: People queue up to cast their vote in Dehradun

8.25 am IST: Former Union Min Jitin Prasada casts his vote

8.00 am IST: Voting for 69 of a total of 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand barring Karnaprayag begins.

7.25 am IST: Voting process which had been halted at Badaun Sadar constituency's S.K.Inter College-booth no. 183, now resumes.

7.23 am IST: Glitch in EVM machine halts voting process at Badaun Sadar constituency's S.K.Inter College-booth no. 183.

7.21 am IST: I have problem in my leg, its been almost half an hour and I am still waiting,machines not working: Voter at Moradabad polling booth no. 265

7.20 am IST:

7.17 am IST:

7.15 am IST: Visuals from the polling stations

7.10 am IST: Security arratngements in place

7.00 am IST: