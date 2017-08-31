Teenagers are known for their short temper and rash behaviour, but two teen from Haridwar in Uttarakhand stole the show: The boy and his elder sister had locked themselves up in their rooms for years after being reprimanded by their parents!

The girl, who is now 18, was scolded by her parents for not performing well in her Class 10 examinations in 2013. Angered by the rebuke, she locked herself up in a room and remained there for three years.

Her 15-year-old brother quit studies in 2015 and locked himself up in another room in their home at the Panchavati colony of Haridwar.

The incident came to light when a neighbour became suspicious after not seeing the children come out of the house for a long time. He alerted the police, who immediately reached the house. They saw both the rooms were locked from inside.

When the cops asked the teenagers to open their doors, they initially refused to do so. However, when they threatened to break down the doors, the siblings gave in and came out, said local media reports.

SP (City) Mamta Vohra told the Times of India: "We received information from a neighbour that two kids were forcefully confined in a room by their parents in their area. A team was sent to rescue them but the reality was quite different. It turned out that the brother and sister had locked themselves up."

Both siblings had long nails and hair. They were extremely dirty, which meant they had not taken a bath for a long time.

"During questioning, the girl, who appeared like she had not bathed for days, or even months, said that she was fed up of her parents constantly nagging her to carry on with her schooling, so she locked herself up in her room," a police officer said.

"We have warned them that they would be sent to reform homes if they lock themselves up again," added Vohra. The siblings will also be counselled for their actions.

The children had reportedly refused to see their parents. They used to talk to them over the phone and through handwritten notes.

The police said the girl would at times open the door to ask for food from her mother.