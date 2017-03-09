The Exit Poll results for the Assembly Elections in the state of Uttarakhand were announced on Thursday. Sixty-nine of the 70 constituencies in the state had gone to polls on February 15 and recorded a voter turnout of 68 percent. Polling in Karnaprayag constituency, which was postponed due to the death of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Kuldeep Singh Kanwasi, was held on March 9.

Poll of Exit Polls Prediction:

According to the poll of exit polls, which is based on the predictions of two Exit Polls — India TV-CVoter and News24-Today's Chanakya, BJP would win 42 seats while Congress would win 24 and others four seats.

CNN-News18-Gramener Exit Poll Prediction:

The CNN-News18 Exit Poll has predicted 38 seats for the BJP, while the Congress is expected to win 26 seats. Other parties may get around six seats. The halfway mark in Uttarakhand is 36.

India TV-CVoter Poll Prediction:

The India TV-CVoter has predicted that the BJP would win 29-35 seats each in the 70-member assembly. It has also predicted that Congress would win 16 seats in Kumaun followed by BJP with 8 seats and other parties with two seats.

However, BJP is expected to win in the Garhwal region with 16 seats followed by Congress with five seats and other political parties with two seats.

News24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll Prediction:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will dominate the Uttarakhand Assembly elections with 53 seats, according to News24 and Today's Chanakya Exit Poll's prediction, followed by Congress with 15 seats and other parties with two seats.

The voting forecast is 43 percent for BJP, 34 percent for Congress and 23 percent for other parties.

NewsX-MRC Exit Poll Prediction:

The NewsX-MRC Exit poll has predicted BJP's dominance in the polls with 38 seats followed by Congress with 30 seats and other parties with two seats.

India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll Prediction:

The India Today- Axis Poll has also predicted a BJP win in Uttarakhand. It predicts that BJP would win 46-53 seats while Congress could win 12-21 seats in the elections.

Uttarakhand is the only state, among the five that went to polls, where there is a direct fight between two parties — Congress and BJP. Congress desperately needs a win to boost their Lok Sabha campaign in 2019, while BJP would want to continue its winning streak by overthrowing the Harish Rawat-led Congress government in the state. The party did exploit the reach of 'Brand Modi' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing rallies in the state ahead of the assembly elections.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had held two public meetings in Rishikesh and Someshwar. He had also held a 75-km road-show in Haridwar, which has the maximum number of constituencies in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat also held several public meetings and road-shows to woo voters in what is perhaps the most crucial election of his political career.

Rawat had won the trust vote in the floor of the House in March 2016 when he was removed from the chief minister's post after his party MLAs rebelled against him. But it remains to be seen whether he will win the trust vote of the people of Uttarakhand, especially in Kedar valley where he has claimed to undertake the responsibility of the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the area after it fell victim to deadly floods and landslides in 2013.

Garhwal and Kumaun are the main regions in the state with 41 and 29 seats respectively.