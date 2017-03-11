Here are the live updates:



6 am IST: There has been rebellion in the ranks of both the Congress and the BJP over distribution of poll tickets. It would be no surprise if this affects one or both parties adversely.

5 am IST: The BJP has tried a lot of tricks to uneat Congress man and current Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat. It remains to be seen if the people hit back at the saffron party for it.

4 am IST: Four hours to start for counting of Uttarakhand Assembly election results, and it is expected to be neck-and-neck between the BJP and the Congress, with a slight advantage for the saffron party.

Counting for the Uttarakhand election result will begin on March 11, when it will be decided if the exit polls were correct in their interpretation or not and which party would come to power.

The exit polls on Thursday did not give any clear indication about who would take the maximum number of seats. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party has a higher chance of winning than the Congress. The Assembly has 70 seats and 36 is the half-way mark.

According to the poll of exit polls, which is based on the predictions of two Exit Polls — India TV-CVoter and News24-Today's Chanakya, BJP would win 42 seats, while Congress would win 24 and others would get four seats. According to the CNN-News18-Gramener exit poll, BJP will get 38 seats, while Congress would get 26 seats.

Chief Minister Harish Rawat had faced a trust vote in 2016, which he won, as rebel MLAs were disqualified by the Supreme Court. His government has faced several scam charges relating to land acquisition and liquor.