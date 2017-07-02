Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat rescued an unconscious man who was lying on the road in the Lachchiwala area on Saturday. The injured man was taken in a car from the chief minister's convoy to a nearby hospital.

Rawat was on his way back from an official programme when he saw a motorcycle lying on the ground and an unconscious man beside it, according to local reports.

"In such scenario, each second is precious and we can save someone's life by helping the victim, the CM was quoted as saying by the Times of India. "It is my appeal to the people of Uttarakhand and the country to help people who have met with an accident."

Rawat stopped his car, got down and walked to the other side of the road to check on the man. He waited until the man was put in a car and taken to the hospital.

What i did is something not exceptional-infact we all should come forward to help injured on roads;our timely help can save precious life! https://t.co/38F8xmfGjQ — Trivendra S Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) July 1, 2017

The injured man was identified as Dr. Chandra Singh, who was returning from duty at the Bhaniawala Public Healthcare Centre (PHC). The doctor, in his mid-forties, met with the accident in Lachchiwala, and fainted after being hit by another vehicle. He is said to be stable now.