The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be suffering from winner's curse in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Having surprised one and all with its victory in the two states — 312 out of 403 in Uttar Pradesh and 57 out of 70 in Uttarakhand — the party faces a dilemma on who to pick for the top job.

A decision is expected on Friday in Uttarakhand, where the three reported front-runners are Trivendra Singh Rawat (who won from Doiwala constituency), Satpal Maharaj (winner from Chaubattakhal) and Prakash Pant (winner from Pithoragarh).

According to the Indian Express, BJP is likely to pick 56-year-old Rawat, a former RSS office-bearer, for the top job.

A formal decision is scheduled to be announced on Friday at around 3 pm after the 57 elected legislators of the party meet. The BJP's central observers, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP general secretary Saroj Pandey will also attend the meeting.

The swearing-in has been fixed for Saturday.

In Uttar Pradesh too, the BJP faces a similar situation and has not zeroed in on anybody.

The purported contenders for the CM post include Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State of Communications and Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha, MP and UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya and Lucknow Mayor Dinesh Sharma.