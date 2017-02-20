The Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express collided with a goods train at Tundla Junction railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district on Sunday. No casualties have been reported so far. The schedule of trains running on the Delhi-Howrah route has been disrupted due to the head-on collision.

Police detect ISI hand in Kanpur train accidents: 3 arrested people sent to police remand for 6 days

This head-on collision took place at a distance of 300 metres from Tundla Junction railway station.

The accident took place at 1.40 am when Kalindi Express was leaving the station.

The effect of the collision was not severe as the train was yet to pick up speed.

But the engine and the SLR bogie of Kalindi Express derailed.

It is alleged that immediate rescue operations were not launched as the collision took place early on Sunday.

A few passengers even tweeted to Union Railways Minister.

The collision led to many trains running on the Delhi-Howrah route to be diverted.

Derailment of 14723 Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi express at TUNDLA in NC Railway. Eng +front SLR derailed. No casualties and injuries — NWRailways (@NWRailways) February 20, 2017

This is the third train accident in UP in the last four months after the Indore-Patna Express derailment in Kanpur's Pukhrayan on November 20, 2016 that claimed more than 150 lives. On December 28, 2016, 15 bogies of Sealdah-Ajmer Express had also derailed near Rura in Kanpur, which injured 40 people.

The investigations have revealed that the November accident may have been funded by anti-India elements based in Dubai. Three men arrested for planting a bomb on railway tracks in Bihar's Raxaul district in October 2016 also suggests that these anti-national elements may have links to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Investigations are going on to find the cause and culprit of the train derailments.