The Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express collided with a goods train at Tundla Junction railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district on Sunday. No casualties have been reported so far. The schedule of trains running on the Delhi-Howrah route has been disrupted due to the head-on collision.
Here's all you need to know about the collision
- This head-on collision took place at a distance of 300 metres from Tundla Junction railway station.
- The accident took place at 1.40 am when Kalindi Express was leaving the station.
- The effect of the collision was not severe as the train was yet to pick up speed.
- But the engine and the SLR bogie of Kalindi Express derailed.
- It is alleged that immediate rescue operations were not launched as the collision took place early on Sunday.
- A few passengers even tweeted to Union Railways Minister.
- The collision led to many trains running on the Delhi-Howrah route to be diverted.
This is the third train accident in UP in the last four months after the Indore-Patna Express derailment in Kanpur's Pukhrayan on November 20, 2016 that claimed more than 150 lives. On December 28, 2016, 15 bogies of Sealdah-Ajmer Express had also derailed near Rura in Kanpur, which injured 40 people.
The investigations have revealed that the November accident may have been funded by anti-India elements based in Dubai. Three men arrested for planting a bomb on railway tracks in Bihar's Raxaul district in October 2016 also suggests that these anti-national elements may have links to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Investigations are going on to find the cause and culprit of the train derailments.