Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) activists allegedly barged into the house of a couple and beat them up on the suspicion of 'love jihad' in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district. The activists dragged the couple out of the house and took them to a nearby police station.

The activists of the outfit, founded by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have reportedly accused the 'Muslim boy' of romancing the 'Hindu girl' and trying to convert her religion. They have also asked police to take strict action in the matter. However, the boy alleged that the HYV activists were indulging in "moral policing."

Nagendra Singh Tomar, the head of the outfit in western Uttar Pradesh, has demanded action against the boy. He told ANI: "I have asked the police to take strict action as the Muslim boy was romancing with a Hindu girl in the house. He wanted to convert her religion. I also insist on taking strict action against the landlords, who give rooms on rent without proper verification."

On Friday, HYV activists had forced police to stop prayer at a church in UP's Maharajganj district alleging that people were being forced to convert their religion.

After coming to power, Adityanath had assured that Anti-Romeo Squads formed by the government would not harass couples.

"I have received many complaints from the mothers, daughters, and sisters in the state of harassment towards them. We have assured them that we are committed to their safety and security," Adityanath had said.