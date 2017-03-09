Uttar Pradesh, the country's most crucial state politically, went to polls in seven phases between February 11 and March 8, along with Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur. The exit poll results of the state's Assembly elections were out on Thursday (March 9), two days ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election result. All but one survey predicted the BJP emerging as the single-largest party but falling short of the magic figure of 202. Only Times Now-VMR survey predicted the saffron party to sweep the elections by bagging between 190-210 seats.

NDTV's poll of polls says BJP might get 190-plus seats but that is still not enough to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party coming back to power in the state after decades. The poll of exit polls said BJP may win 193 seats while the SP-Congress alliance may win 120 seats. The BSP might get 78 seats while 12 seats may go to others.

India TV-CVoter predicts BJP to get between 155-167 seats

The India TV-CVoter poll survey predicted the BJP to win between 155-167 seats in UP, followed by the SP-Congress alliance with a tally between 135-147 seats. The BSP may get 8-193 seats while others could get between 8-20 seats.

BJP to be the single-largest party but short of majority, says ABP News-CSDS exit poll

The ABP News-CSDS survey made a phase-wise study and predicted the BJP to end up as the single-largest party between 164-176 seats. The SP-Congress alliance may get 156-169 seats while the BSP may end up with just 60-72 seats.

Phase 1 (73 seats): BJP may win 33-39 seats; SP-Cong 20-26 seats; BSP 12-16 seats

Phase 2 (67): SP-Congress may win 37-43 seats; BJP 15-21 seats; BSP 7-11 seats

Phase 3 (69): BJP may win 27-33 seats; SP-Congress 25-31 seats; BSP 9-13 seats

Phase 4 (53): BJP may win 27-33 seats; SP-Congress 16-22 seats; BSP 2-6 seats

Phase 5 (52): SP-Congress may win 21-27 seats; BJP 14-20 seats; BSP 8-12 seats

Phase 6 (49): BJP may win 18-24 seats; SP-Congress 14-20 seats; BSP 8-12

Phase 7 (40): BJP may win 15-21 seats; SP-Congress 9-15; BSP 6-8

BJP to be single largest party but short of majority, says NewsX-MRC survey

The NewsX-MRC survey has predicted the BJP to get around 185 seats, which is 17 short of the majority mark. The SP-Congress alliance will get 120 seats, this survey has said. Mayawati's BSP could get 90 seats, just 10 more than its 2012 tally. Follow the exit polls UP 2017 updates.

Times Now-VMR predicts BJP winning a clear majority

The Times Now-VMR exit poll has predicted a mega victory for the BJP with the saffron party winning between 190-210 seats in UP, which is more than the required figure of 202. The Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance is predicted to win between 110-130 seats. The BSP is set to win between 57-74 seats while others could win eight.

Here are the phase-wise facts of this year's election in UP:

Phase I: Seats: 73; candidates: 839; women: 77; Total voters: 26.01 million; turnout 64%

Phase II: Seats: 67; candidates: 721; women candidates: 82; voters: 22.8 mn; turnout 65%

Phase III: Seats: 69; candidates: 826; women candidates: 105; voters: 24.16 mn; turnout 62%

Phase IV: Seats: 53; candidates: 680; women candidates: 61; voters: 18.48 mn; turnout 61%

Phase V: Seats: 52; candidates: 607; women candidates: 40; voters: 181.7 mn; turnout 57.4%

Phase VI: Seats: 49; candidates: 635; women: 63; voters: 17.28 mn; turnout 57.03%

Phase VII: Seats: 40; candidates: 535; women: 47; voters: 14.18 mn; turnout 60.03%

UP election results of 2012:

In 2012, the Samajwadi Party had emerged as the single largest party with 224 seats, followed by the Bahujan Samaj Party with 80 seats. The BJP wion 47 while the Congress got 28 seats.