Results of elections in 403 constituencies will be declared today. Over 14 crore voters were eligible to cast their ballots.

Seventy-eight counting centres have been set up in 75 districts of the state.

Turnout figures of seven phases: I (64%), II (66%), III (62%), IV (61%), V (58%), VI (57%), VII (60%)

2012 election results

SP 224 seats BSP 80 seats BJP 47 seats Congress 28 seats

6 am IST: The results of UP often have a huge bearing on who wins the Lok Sabha elections. UP also has the distinction of being the state that has sent the most number of prime ministers to power. Even Narendra Modi has been elected to the Lok Sabha from Varanasi.

5 am IST: UP is one of the more populous states in India, and therefore counting here is expected to continue well into the afternoon, if not even the evening.

4 am: The counting will begin at 8 am. Several security personnel have been deployed at the counting centres across the state. A three-tier security arrangement has been made at the counting centres. Only central forces are allowed inside the centre.

The results of the crucial Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh that took place in seven phases between February 11 and March 8 will be declared on Saturday (March 11). The election this year was made more interesting by an alliance made between the ruling Samajwadi Party and Congress. The campaigning for this year's election had often turned caustic with leaders of one party launching scathing attack on the opponents. Now, everything comes down to the wire.

The results in UP will determine the course of the national politics in days to come, especially with regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey for the remaining part of his term till the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It will also decide whether Rahul Gandhi could settle the Congress' question of succession. For the SP, the result will decide whether Akhilesh Yadav is there face of the future while for Dalit messiah Mayawati, it will be the much-awaited moment to make a return to prominence.

Here is a brief look at the results of the elections that were held in the state in 2012 and 2007. On both occasions, the single-largest party grabbed the majority to form the government. Will it be different this time?

UP election results 2012 Parties SP BSP BJP Cong RLD Ind Others Seats 224 80 47 28 09 06 09 403 Vote-share% 29.2 25.9 15 11.6 2.3 4.1 11.9