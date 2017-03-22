The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced the portfolios of the ministers after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reportedly discussed the distribution of the ministries with the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Yogi Adityanath's council of ministers has 22 Cabinet ministers, 13 Ministers of State and nine Ministers of State with Independent Charge. There is some confusion over Finance Ministry. According to reports, the CM has retained the ministry, but some reports say that it has been allocated to Rajesh Agarwal.

Here is a complete list of the Cabinet ministers and their portfolios:

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: Home Ministry, Revenue Department, Housing Department and Urban Planning, Food and Civil Supplies, Food Security, Mining, Jail, General Administration, Vigilance, Appointments, Information

Keshav Prasad Maurya: Public Works Department and Entertainment Tax Minister

Dinesh Sharma: Secondary and Higher Education minister, Science and Technology, Electronics and Information Technology

Suresh Rana: Sugarcane and Sugar Mills, Industrial Development (MoS)

Chetan Chouhan: Sports and Youth Welfare, Technical Education and Skill Development

Sandeep Singh: Basic, Secondary, Higher, Professional and Medical education

Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary: Dairy development, Religious Works and Culture

Srikant Sharma: Power Minister

SP Singh Baghel: Animal Husbandry Ministry

Rajesh Agarwal: Finance Ministry

Dharampal Singh: Irrigation Ministry

Suresh Khanna: Legislative Affairs, Urban Development

Mahendra Singh: Rural Development, Samagra Rural Development, Healthcare (MoS)

Swati Singh: NRI, Flood Control, Agriculture Import, Agriculture Marketing, Agriculture Foreign Trade, Women Welfare, Family Welfare, Maternity and Child Welfare

Ashutosh Tandon: Basic Education Minister, Medical Education

Brajesh Pathak: Law and Justice, Additional Energy Resources, Political Pention

Rita Bahuguna Joshi: Women and Family Welfare

Anupama Jaiswal: Basic education, Child development and nutrition, Revenue (MoS), Finance (MoS)

Mukut Bihari Verma: Cooperative department

Ramapati Shastri: Social Welfare

Mohsin Raza: Science and Technology, Electronics, IT, Muslim Waqf, Haj

Satish Mahana: Industrial development

Swatantradev Singh: Transport, Protocol, Energy

Satyadev Pachauri: Khadi, Rural industry, Textiles, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Exports

Jai Prakash Singh: Excise Department

Swami Prasad Maurya: Labour, Service planning, Urban Employment and Poverty Alleviation

Surya Pratap Shahi: Agriculture, Agriculture Research minister

Dara Singh Chauhan: Forest and Environment, Zoos

Upendra Tiwari: Water compensation

Siddharth Nath Singh: Additional charge of Health ministry

Nand Kumar Nandi: Stamp and Court Rates, Civil Aviation

Om Prakash Rajbhar: Backward Classes Welfare, Disabled People development

Jai Kumar Singh: Excise Department, Liquor Prohibition

The rest of the portfolios are yet to be allocated.