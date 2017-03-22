The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced the portfolios of the ministers after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reportedly discussed the distribution of the ministries with the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Yogi Adityanath's council of ministers has 22 Cabinet ministers, 13 Ministers of State and nine Ministers of State with Independent Charge. There is some confusion over Finance Ministry. According to reports, the CM has retained the ministry, but some reports say that it has been allocated to Rajesh Agarwal.
Here is a complete list of the Cabinet ministers and their portfolios:
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: Home Ministry, Revenue Department, Housing Department and Urban Planning, Food and Civil Supplies, Food Security, Mining, Jail, General Administration, Vigilance, Appointments, Information
Keshav Prasad Maurya: Public Works Department and Entertainment Tax Minister
Dinesh Sharma: Secondary and Higher Education minister, Science and Technology, Electronics and Information Technology
Suresh Rana: Sugarcane and Sugar Mills, Industrial Development (MoS)
Chetan Chouhan: Sports and Youth Welfare, Technical Education and Skill Development
Sandeep Singh: Basic, Secondary, Higher, Professional and Medical education
Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary: Dairy development, Religious Works and Culture
Srikant Sharma: Power Minister
SP Singh Baghel: Animal Husbandry Ministry
Rajesh Agarwal: Finance Ministry
Dharampal Singh: Irrigation Ministry
Suresh Khanna: Legislative Affairs, Urban Development
Mahendra Singh: Rural Development, Samagra Rural Development, Healthcare (MoS)
Swati Singh: NRI, Flood Control, Agriculture Import, Agriculture Marketing, Agriculture Foreign Trade, Women Welfare, Family Welfare, Maternity and Child Welfare
Ashutosh Tandon: Basic Education Minister, Medical Education
Brajesh Pathak: Law and Justice, Additional Energy Resources, Political Pention
Rita Bahuguna Joshi: Women and Family Welfare
Anupama Jaiswal: Basic education, Child development and nutrition, Revenue (MoS), Finance (MoS)
Mukut Bihari Verma: Cooperative department
Ramapati Shastri: Social Welfare
Mohsin Raza: Science and Technology, Electronics, IT, Muslim Waqf, Haj
Satish Mahana: Industrial development
Swatantradev Singh: Transport, Protocol, Energy
Satyadev Pachauri: Khadi, Rural industry, Textiles, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Exports
Jai Prakash Singh: Excise Department
Swami Prasad Maurya: Labour, Service planning, Urban Employment and Poverty Alleviation
Surya Pratap Shahi: Agriculture, Agriculture Research minister
Dara Singh Chauhan: Forest and Environment, Zoos
Upendra Tiwari: Water compensation
Siddharth Nath Singh: Additional charge of Health ministry
Nand Kumar Nandi: Stamp and Court Rates, Civil Aviation
Om Prakash Rajbhar: Backward Classes Welfare, Disabled People development
Jai Kumar Singh: Excise Department, Liquor Prohibition
The rest of the portfolios are yet to be allocated.