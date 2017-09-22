In a heart-rending incident in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, a class five student committed suicide by consuming poison after he was allegedly punished by his teacher. The boy had consumed poison on September 15 and was admitted to the BRD Medical College where he succumbed on Wednesday, September 20.

Navneet Prakash, a student of St Anthony Convent School, had earlier told his parents that one of his teachers punished him and asked him to remain standing for three periods. The 12-year-old also said that he wasn't allowed to appear for his exams.

The child was so upset that he consumed poison to commit suicide and a note was recovered from his school bag, in which he had blamed the school and teachers. "Today, September 15, it was my first examination. My class teacher harassed me and kept me standing. I cried till 9.15 am. She punished me as she always listens to sycophants," he wrote in the note, addressed to his father, according to Hindustan Times.

"Today I have decided to end my life. It's my last wish that please tell my teacher not to give such a punishment to any other student," Navneet concluded.

Speaking about the incident, the boy's father told India Today, that the boy was visibly upset that day. "He quietly went upstairs and after some time, he came down and asked for food. His mother gave him food and after having a bit, he took water in a glass that he brought along with him," Ravi Prakash said.

The boy stayed in his room and when the family checked on him, they found Navneet lying in bed and foaming at the mouth. He was then rushed to the hospital. "My son was a very bright student and he took tuition from the class teacher. He scored very high marks. Bhavna used to mentally harass him to join her tuition classes," the father added.

Meanwhile, the mother said that her son was brilliant and wanted to be the chief minister of the state. "We are Dalits and my son was very brilliant. He dreamt of becoming the chief minister and his role model was chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He also used to visit the Gorakhnath Dham regularly with us and wanted to become the CM," Sunita Devi said.

After the incident, Navneet's parents and relatives pelted stones at the school. Police have now been deployed on the premises, which the school administration is said to be missing.

Meanwhile, an FIR on the incident has been filed at the Shahpur police station under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

"We have arrested the teacher, Bhavna, and the matter is being investigated," Vinay Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city) said.