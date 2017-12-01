The counting of the three-phase municipal elections or 652 urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh began at 8 am on Friday.

The counting of votes is taking place in 334 centres across Uttar Pradesh.

Here are the LIVE updates:

10:30 AM IST: According to an India Today report, the BSP which was initially leading in Firozabad has now been overtaken by BJP after four rounds of counting.

10:26 AM IST: BJP is leading in Chief Minister Adityanath's home town of Gorakhpur.

10:23 AM IST: The BJP has now taken the lead in Kanpur, which is also the biggest city in UP.

10:20 AM IST: In ward 46 of Agra, BJP candidate Manjula Singh has won. In ward 96, Pratap Singh, an Independent candidate has won. However, BSP is currently leading in Agra, said a Firstpost report.

10:15 AM IST: According to News18, BSP is now leading in Saharanpur, Agra, Firozabad, Jhansi and Ghaziabad.

10:11 AM IST: Ruckus created by candidates and their supporters at the counting centre in Shahjahanpur. Police force deployed

10:10 AM IST: BSP Mayor candidate now leading in Meerut and Congress leading in Mathura.

10:00 AM IST: BJP Lucknow Mayor candidate Sanyukta Bhatia is confident of her win.

I don't consider anyone my competitor. I will be number one, no matter who is second or third: Sanyukta Bhatia, BJP Lucknow Mayor candidate pic.twitter.com/V1Eugt3j85 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 1, 2017

9:50 AM IST: In Moradabad BJP mayoral candidate is leading by over 1,000 votes , Bahujan Samaj Party second, Samajwadi Party third and Congress fourth.

9:30 AM IST: The BJP is leading in 13 out of 16 municipal corporations seats including in Saharanpur, Meerut, Allahabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Pilibhit and Ghaziabad.

9:00 AM IST: The Samajwadi party is leading in Firozabad, Leherpur seat in Sitapur and Ayodhya.

8:45 AM IST: Counting of votes begin across 334 centres in UP.

The civic polls are of great importance to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as it would prove whether his stint as a political leader has been successful till now. In fact, if BJP emerges victorious in this poll, it would also leg up BJP's change to win in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

To ensure a win for BJP, the CM campaigned across all 16 local bodies.

In the first round of polling which took place on November 22, 52.59 percent polling was recorded. However, in the second round of polling, which took place on November 26, only 49.30 percent people voted.

The third and final phased ended on November 29 and saw to 58.72 percent turnout.