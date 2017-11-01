At least five people were killed and hundreds injured on Wednesday, November 1, in a sudden explosion which took place at an NTPC plant in Uchahar in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district.

The explosion reportedly took place in a boiler at the thermal power plant.

The Raebareli Police have confirmed the incident and said in a tweet that the local cops had rushed to the spot and were taking appropriate measures.

The Raebareli District magistrate subsequently confirmed to news agency ANI: "An ash-pipe exploded due to pressure at the NTPC plant in Raebareli."

Meanwhile, the injured have been transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.