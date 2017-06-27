Three activists of Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), an extremist Hindu youth group founded by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have been arrested in Bareilly for allegedly gang-raping a woman and thrashing a police officer.

The incident took place on Monday after two people, who have been identified as Deepak and Avinash, were involved in a heated argument over playing loud music in Ganesh Nagar.

The Superintendent of Police (City), Rohit Singh Sajwan, said that after the fight, Avinash called a few of his friends, who are also HYV workers, and barged into Deepak's house and allegedly assaulted a woman.

Later, when Deepak reached at the house with his brother Gaurav, they allegedly thrashed Avinash and handed him over to police.

Soon, HYV regional president Jitendra Sharma, city unit president Pankaj and a number of other party members reached at the police station to protest the arrest.

However, when BJP city unit chief Umesh Katharia reached the police station, the HVY activists allegedly misbehaved with him and allegedly beat up sub-inspector Mayank Arora.

Police have registered two FIRs. While the SI has registered a complaint against Avinash, Jitendra and Pankaj for allegedly beating him, the second complaint has been filed by the woman against the three and another person who has been identified as Anil Saxena for allegedly gang-raping her.