The 35-year-old gang-rape survivor attacked with acid for fourth time in Lucknow. The attack took place despite an armed guard in the hostel and police protection.

She was rushed to a hospital where her condition was stated to be stable. The survivor had earlier been gangraped and attacked with acid over a property dispute in 2008. She was attacked with acid again in 2011 and 2013.

Shockingly, the present attack was allegedly carried out by the same suspects.