Veteran actress and wife of late actor Utpal Dutt, Shobha Sen, also known as Sova Sen, passed away on Sunday due to heart failure in Kolkata.

Mostly known for her theatre acts, Shobha died at the age of 93 due to age-related ailments. Shobha is survived by daughter Bishnupriya Dutt.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee took to Twitter to express grief at the death of the actress. "Saddened at the passing of veteran theatre artiste Sobha Sen. My condolences to her family and friends," she tweeted.

Shobha had graduated from Bethune College, and then had joined Gananatya Sangstha. She had acted in popular plays like Nabanna, Barricade, Tiner Taloyar and Titumir. Apart from plays, the talented lady had worked in movies like Bedeni, Ek Adhuri Kahani and Ek Din Pratidin among others. She was honoured with Mother Teresa International Award in 2010. She had got married to Utpal Dutt in 1960.

As soon as the news of her death broke, many people took to Twitter to express condolence. Check some of the tweets here:

RIP Mrs. Shobha Sen! Theatre will never be the same without you! Watched your Apur Panchali yesterday and today the news! Sad coincidence! — Sayantan Mandal (@amimilton) August 13, 2017

Legendary drama personality & people's theatre activist Shobha Sen is no more. Red Salute. pic.twitter.com/P3bEkgJjA0 — Basab Basak (@basak_basab) August 13, 2017