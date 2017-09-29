Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are one of the most common health problems. Though men also get UTIs, the problem is more common in women. The infection spreads fast from the urethra to the kidneys, damages them and can also turn life-threatening.

According to a study published in the American Journal of Public Health in 1990: "26.6 percent of women who contracted a UTI got another within six months. And 95 percent of recurring UTIs occur when the same organism that was treated by antibiotics grows back two weeks later. UTIs cost the United States $3.5 billion a year in missed work and health-care costs."

Having antibiotic isn't the only way to get cured. So, we bring to you 6 home remedies to cure UTIs:

Water

One of the first things to do when contracted urinary tract infection is to drink plenty of water. It can help in flushing away the bacteria that is causing the infection, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK).

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is known for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antimicrobial, anti-diabetic and anti-tumour properties and in the case of UTI, it is really helpful. It stops bacteria breeding and at the same time reduces the inflammation that causes pain during urination. It also works against two of the main UTI culprits- Staphylococcus aureus and E.coli.

Coriander

Coriander helps in treating the UTI. It is clinically proven that it prevents the breeding of many types of bacteria. It is a cooling herb and is known for its anti-inflammatory properties that help to ease painful urination.

Cranberry

Cranberry changes the pH level in the urinary tract and in turn stops the E. coli bacteria from sticking to the bladder walls. Having cranberries will reduce the painful urination as it has anti-inflammatory properties.

Ginger

Ginger has a strong antibacterial property that works against E. Coli, therefore, stops it from multiplying and keeps urine alkaline. This acts opposite to cranberry as it makes it more acidic. So, both of them shouldn't be taken together.

Hibiscus

Research shows that hibiscus is effective on E. Coli as well as Staphylococcus. It also has vitamin C that helps in building immunity. It flushes bacteria and stops its breeding. One can add 15-30 grams (½-1 oz) to water and boil to decoction and drink it as tea.