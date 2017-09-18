The southernmost city in the world, Ushuaia which is also the gateway to Tierra del Fuego National Park and Antarctica, is called the 'end of the world'. Magnificent terrain and adventure activities attract a lot of travellers to the city. Apart from adventurous hikes, ski trails, and boat trips, there is one more thing that draw people there -- good food! The traditional Fuegan cuisine, with grilled lamb and fresh seafood among others, is quite a treat.

If you are planning to take a trip to the end of the world, here are a list of 7 things that you should definitely do:

Sail to the end of the world

Take a tour on a boat to the Beagle Channel. If you are lucky, you may even spot dolphins and whales on the way. Some of the boats may allow you to take a stroll around Bridges Island so that you can see the flora and fauna as well as the ruins of Yámana archaeological here. You can chose your mode of transport from cruise ships, catamarans, sailboats, and kayaks that are available at the docks in Ushuaia.

Walk with the penguins of Martillo Island

You can take tours of the oldest ranch of the region if you want to see the terraced gardens and roaming cattle. To see the penguins of Isla Martillo, you have to travel 40 miles from Ushuaia preferably by boat. If you are lucky you can see the sea lions of Isla de los Lobos on the way.

Visit Parque Nacional Tierra del Fuego

Visit the Tierra del Fuego National Park to treat your eyes with some picturesque landscapes that include dramatic scenery, waterfalls, lakes, snow-capped mountains, and glaciers. Your tour guide will tell you more about the ancient Yámana people who lived there and about the wildlife.

Visit the natural habitat of penguins

Take tour to Isla Martillo Island, if you want to visit the natural habitat of penguins. However, make sure that the boat you choose allow you to stroll on the island, instead of just cruising by. You may get a close up view of varieties of penguins and if you are lucky enough, you might even catch a glimpse of some baby penguins or the odd King penguin.

Ride the southernmost train in the world

The southernmost train in the world was originally built for transporting timber to the prison in Ushuaia. Now, it is open for the tourists and they can ride the rails. It's a one hour journey and on the way a bilingual guide will be explaining you the history of the 'Convict Train'. There are five trips daily. You can take the morning train, walk around the park and board the evening train to return.

Glaciar Martial

If you love trekking, there is a budget-friendly hike that takes you close up to the Martial Glacier. You can take a car to the trailhead or you can simply walk there from the town and then decide whether you want to go for a moderate or difficult hike up.

Enjoy Fuegan cuisine in Town

There are a number of high quality restaurants in Ushuaia where you can enjoy the popular Fuegan cuisine, which includes tons of seafood from the local waters, traditional grilled lamb and other local foods. For ambiance and views you can try the waterfront dining at Reinamora and Kuar, whereas, for refined seafood, you can try Kaupé. For a bit of everything, go for Kalma, Chez Manu, or María Lola. However, these are pretty popular places; make sure you have your reservation there.