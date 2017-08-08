Popular R&B singer Usher has been accused of sexually engaging with a woman named Quantasia Sharpton, without informing her that he was diagnosed with herpes.

ALSO READ: Fognado hits Santa Cruz beach: 7 things to know about the rare phenomenon [VIDEO]

Sharpton, 21, who is now a mother of a child claimed that she could have contracted genital herpes because of the artist. She was represented by Lisa Bloom, a celebrity lawyer, at a press conference earlier this Monday.

Earlier this Monday, lawsuits were filed against the singer for exposing three people to the sexually transmitted disease (STD), Sharpton was one of them. She revealed that she had attended a concert of the Yeah! singer where she was chosen to go backstage.

When she reached backstage, she was approached by Usher's security guard who asked for her contact number and revealed that the singer was interested in her.

Sharpton received a call from a blocked number after the gig was over, it was from Usher who was enquiring about the hotel she was staying at and her room number. He met her after an hour and they indulged in sexual activities. She revealed that she never met Usher after that day.

Last month, on 19 July, some leaked documents revealed that the singer and dancer had admitted to having the incurable sexually transmitted disease herpes in 2012, but as he had settled the case back then no revelations about this matter were reported in the past.

This left Sharpton stunned. She said that if Usher would have revealed about the disease to her before having sex she would have definitely refused it.

Though the 21-year-old revealed she was tested negative last year when she gave birth to a child, she contacted Bloom after reading about the case to seek help in knowing about the legal options she can avail.

Bloom said, "he violated his sex partners' rights by failing to warn them prior to having sexual contact. At least one of my clients has tested positive - and alleges that it was Mr Raymond who transmitted it," as quoted by a Daily Mail report.

After the documents were made public last month, it was found that a $20 million lawsuit has been filed against Usher by a woman with whom he had sexual contact in April, post which she got diagnosed with the disease.

The third victim who contracted from Usher due to unprotected sex is a man. Bloom mentioned in a statement that the identities of the other two victims will be kept secret.

Here are 7 important things to know about genital herpes: