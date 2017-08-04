Usain Bolt has done it all, clinched all medals to be taken home and is on the final lap of his stunning career. The Jamaican legend will be participating in the upcoming IAAF World Championships at Olympic Stadium, London, which will act as the curtain raiser for Bolt.

Bolt will only feature in the 100m race and 4x100m relay, as the sprinter has given 200m a miss. However, London fans will be fortunate to see him live as it will be an iconic moment in world sport, and one would love to be a part of it.

The Jamaican is the most successful male athlete in the history of the world championships, and he will be keen to add two more medals to his existing 13. One wonders if Bolt could have held back his retirement plans as he is just 30 years old, he could have been going strong in the sprint event.

Bolt is not someone who wants to finish second, and quitting the sport at this age also means, he will sign off on a high. Not many athletes are able to do that.

With age on his side, it will be interesting to see what will he do next. Even if it is just a hobby, it would not be surprising to see him still doing what he loves best – enjoy himself playing a sport.

Football has always been something which the Jamaican loves and his dream of playing for Manchester United still exists. He has been quite open on public forums speaking about his love for Manchester United. Bolt has also recently said that he is waiting for a phone call from United manager, Jose Mourinho.

It's not just football, Bolt also played cricket and admires the sport. India captain Virat Kohli is aware of it and even posted a video message where he wished him all the best for the London Championship. More importantly, Kohli also invited him to play cricket.

Doesn't matter if it's your last competitive race, you will always be #ForeverFastest on and off the track @usainbolt. @PumaCricket — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 2, 2017

The flamboyant Bolt is a superstar as well. What about some Hollywood flick? Given his tall structure and well-built physique, Bolt would do good for an action movie.

He even said: "We'll see where life takes me (after retirement). You never know in which direction I might go. I might go into acting and do some action movies. You never know."

Irrespective of what he does post-retirement, the memories which he created for us on the tracks all over the world will always remain special.