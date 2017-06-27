After showing why he is the best sprinter of all-time by completing a triple treble at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Usain Bolt suggested the 2017 World Championships in London would be his final race as a professional. So, there has been much hype surrounding the event in London, which will be held in August, what with the great man set to run for the final time.

However, speaking to reporters on Monday, Bolt seemed to take a slight U-turn regarding the World Championships being the final race of his career.

"I've discussed with my coach (Glen Mills) what he thinks I should do, whether I end my season after the World Championships, we haven't fully made up our mind on what we're doing yet," Bolt said.

"We'll see what happens, I'm not worrying about that until the world championships or at least getting close to it."

One thing he was sure about, though, was the fact that 2017 would definitely be his last year as a sprinter. "No (I won't prolong my career). It's just been a great career, I've really enjoyed the ups and downs, all the experience I've gathered, all I've been through, the happiness and the sadness," Bolt added.

"It's been a wonderful career and I've done everything I've wanted to do and it's coming to an end and I'm fine with it."

One of Bolt's final runs as a professional will be in the IAAF World Challenge event in Ostrava on Wednesday, and the 100m and 200m world record holder admitted these final races are going to be emotional.

"It's an emotional season," the 30-year-old said. "I'm looking forward to going out there and putting on a show for the fans for the last time because they look forward to it.

"Right now personally, I'm just focused on getting through the season. I just like entertaining the crowd. I definitely want to try and enjoy every minute of it - it won't be the same sat in the stadium.

"The fact that I know it's that last time it will be emotional, just seeing it and feeling, being around people and athletes, sitting in the meal room around everybody, joking and laughing about old times, it'll be emotional."

Bolt is expected to have a tough time of it at the World Championships, with Andre De Grasse making a statement by putting up time of 9.69s in Stockholm last week, although it was wind assisted.

Justin Gatlin, at 35, also continues to show he still has it to beat the best when he won the US National Championships.

Bolt, though, is the master of the big moment – when there is a big race on, the Jamaican always finds his best form and he sees no reason for that to change at the World Championships.

"Well, I am the fastest man in the world, so I will say yes to that," Bolt said when asked if he believes he can still beat all his opponents.

Usain Bolt shows why he is the best