London is all set for an emotional Saturday as two of the world's most celebrated sporting legends are all set to end their careers on the track.

While Jamaican sprint star Usain Bolt is slated for the 4x100m heats and final, which will be the last two races his career, Mo Farah will be eyeing a historic third straight world championships double when he takes part in the 5,000m final in the evening session today.

Can Bolt sign off with a Gold?

Bolt, who is eyeing his 12th World Championships Gold, will be in action in the morning session in the 4x100m heats. Notably, the 30-year-old missed the 100m title after United States sprinter Justin Gatlin rallied against odds. He chose not to take part in the 200m event and thus Saturday's relay race will be the last time the Jamaican legend will be in action.

Notably, Bolt has won four World Championships Gold as the Jamaican team have been the undisputed champions in the 4x100m relay. The team though will be without Asafa Powell, who failed to recover in time from an injury.

Bolt is expected to take part in the heats along with Tyquendo Tracey, Julian Forte, Michael Campbell and the Jamaican team will receive a Yohan Blake boost in the final.

The Jamaican has not been beaten in the last four editions of World Championships and also three editions of Olympics. However, they will be facing stiff competition from US, Canada and Japan, who finished with a Silver in Rio.

Notably, Great Britain are also in the race for the title as they have clocked the fastest timing of 38.08s this season.

London gearing up for Farah swansong

Meanwhile, London fans will be gearing up to bid farewell to Farah, who is among the favourites to win the 5,000m. Notably, he was pushed to the limits in the 10,000m final on the opening day of the event, but the Great Britain legend fended off stiff challenges.

Gearing up to shift focus to marathon events, Farah would want to bid goodbye to the track with another historic finish on Saturday.

India events to watch out for

Javelin Throw final

Davinder Singh Kang will be in action in the Men's Javelin Throw final in the afternoon session of the day. Notably, the 28-year-old outclassed his counterpart, world junior champion, Neeraj Chopra, to become the first Indian to qualify for the final of Javelin Throw in World Championships.

4x400m Heats

While 4x100m will be the main attraction of the day, India's focus will also be on 4x400m as both men's and women's team are participating in the heats in the morning session.

Both the teams head into the heats as reigning Asian champions after winning Gold at the Asian Athletics Championships earlier this year in Bhubaneshwar.

The men's team, consisting Arokia Rajiv, Amoj Jacob, Kunhu Mohammed, Mohan Kumar Raja and Sachin Roby, will be in action in the first heat along with Jamaica. Notably, India's season best of 3.02.92s is among the top-20 of 2017.

Meanwhile, the women's team, consisting Poovamma Raju Machettira, Jisna Mathew, Anilda Thomas, Jauna Murmu, Anu Raghavan, will be in the first heat, competing with the United States team among others.

Live streaming and TV coverage information

Full schedule of Day 9