Usain Bolt initially disappointed after having gold medal stripped

Sprinting great Usain Bolt refuses to dwell on the disappointment of being stripped of his Beijing Olympics 4x100 meters gold medal after Jamaican team mate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned stimulant. Bolt completed the treble treble of 100m, 200m and 4x100m Olympic titles at the 2016 Rio Games, but has had his 2008 relay gold stripped after Carters re-tested sample indicated he had taken methylhexaneamine.