The United States Mens Soccer Team failed to qualify for the World Cup after losing to Team Trinidad and Tobago. It is the first time the U.S. National Team hasnt qualified since 1986. Meanwhile, the Panama National Team, who was in the same qualifying pool as the US, celebrated as it qualified for the first time ever.
USA fail to qualify for World Cup for first time in 30 years
The United States Mens Soccer Team failed to qualify for the World Cup after losing to Team Trinidad and Tobago. It is the first time the U.S. National Team hasnt qualified since 1986. Meanwhile, the Panama National Team, who was in the same qualifying pool as the US, celebrated as it qualified for the first time ever.
- October 11, 2017 21:33 IST
-