US Vice-President Mike Pence pledges US support for Nato

  • February 18, 2017 16:25 IST
    By Reuters
US Vice-President Mike Pence has promised the country will be unwavering in support of Nato in the first major foreign policy address by the Trump administration at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday (February 18).
