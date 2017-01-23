At least 18 people were killed in powerful storms and tornadoes over the weekend which swept through the southeastern United States, leaving a trail of destruction in the region with flattened houses and cars in a heap, authorities said.

According to a video posted by county commission chairman Chris Cohlas, families in Dougherty County Georgia gathered on Sunday to survey the destruction left by the storm which downed several trees and destroyed mobile homes.

California floods expected to worsen amid heavy rains, snowfall; blizzard warning issued

"This is absolutely devastating, It looks like a nuclear bomb went off. I've never seen anything like it, Cohilas in the Facebook post said.

The emergency management agency of the county of Sunday tweeted saying that shelters were being set up for all those residents who have been displaced in the storm. Georgia's Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency said that at least 14 people were killed in south-central Georgia over the weekend. Some people are also reported missing, according to Adel Mayor Buddy Duke.

Mississippi's emergency services agency said that four people were dead in the area because of the tornado and 20 others were reported injured on Saturday. Florida and Alabama were also impacted by the storm.

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday called the storm "vicious and powerful and strong" and told reporters that he had offered his condolences to Georgia Governor Nathan Deal. "On behalf of all of us, condolences," Trump said.

A state of emergency was declared in Georgia for seven south-central counties by the Governor, who also requested federal assistance in the aftermath.

"These storms have resulted in loss of life, numerous injuries and extensive property damage. Our thoughts and prayers are with Georgians suffering from the storm's impact. I urge all Georgians to exercise caution and vigilance in order to remain safe and prevent further loss of life or injuries," Deal said.