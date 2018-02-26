A student at a US high school got the police called on him because he said that the square root symbol in a mathematical problem looked like a gun.

The school authorities called the police, who carried out an investigation, but did not find any evidence linking him to any criminal activity.

The Oberlin High School student, while working on a math problem that required the square root sign, commented that it resembled a gun, to which other students agreed, reported Miami Herald.

The school authorities, however, called the police in a state of panic, following which the cops searched the student's house for evidence of gun ownership.

They could not find guns or any indication of the kid possessing a firearm in his house.

Authorities have stated that the student did not intend to harm his schoolmates or faculty. The incident took place on Tuesday, February 20.

"The student used extremely poor judgment in making the comment, but in light of the actual circumstances, there was clearly no evidence to support criminal charges," stated the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office. It added that it is in touch with the school for any disciplinary action on the student.

The action will be determined by the Allen Parish School Board. As of now, no action has been taken against the student.

The school board, however, has set a new policy that any student accused of talking about shootings or guns will be investigated by the school board, the sheriff's department and the district attorney's office.

The US is on high alert after a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida's Parkland on February 14. The school shooting resulted in the death of 17 people, with 14 more being injured gravely.

Since then, many threats against other schools have been reported, leading to a state of panic among parents, students and emergency officials.

Many people on social media have termed this incident as an overreaction on the part of the authorities, while others argued that the school was acting in the best interest of its students.