By a vote of 54 to 45, the Republican-led US Senate confirmed President Donald Trumps Supreme Court pick, conservative appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch, providing the president with his first major victory since taking office in January.
US Senate approves Trumps Conservative Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch
By a vote of 54 to 45, the Republican-led US Senate confirmed President Donald Trumps Supreme Court pick, conservative appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch, providing the president with his first major victory since taking office in January.
- April 8, 2017 13:10 IST
-