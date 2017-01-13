US Secretary of Defense nominee John Mattis: We are going to have to confront Russia

US Secretary of Defense nominee James Mattis has told the US Senate Armed Services Committee that he has a very, very high degree of confidence in U.S. intelligence and put Russia at the top of a list of threats to Americas interests. Also on 12 January, Mattis was given a waiver to allow him to serve as Donald trumps secretary of defense, despite having retired as a Marine General in 2013. The panel voted 24-3 to waive a law on civilian control of the U.S. military that would have barred Mattis from assuming the position for seven years after his active duty service. The waiver must still be approved by the full Senate, the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee and the full House to allow Mattis to serve if he is confirmed to lead the Pentagon.