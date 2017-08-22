Dozens of girls of San Benito High School in California were sent back home on August 14 for wearing off-shoulder shirts. Later, the students protested against the strict dress code of the school by wearing off-the-shoulder tops.

In solidarity with the female students, the male students too wore the same. According to Yahoo Style, one female student said, "The dress code policy hasn't been an issue the past two years I have been here."

The 16-year-old student, who is a junior, shared that she would regularly wear off-the-shoulder shirts last year "and it was okay and it would be the same with a lot of the other girls."

The administration reportedly said that the rule is for the safety of the students, in response to which an anonymous student told Yahoo Style, "I don't understand what they are keeping us safe from. I really don't think that there is someone dumb enough to pull down a shirt first of all — they have no right to touch me or anyone else at all. I mean, there is no point in that. They are focusing on the less important things here."

A student at San Benito, Andrei Vladimirov who wore an off-the-shoulder top himself told Teen Vogue, "A lot of people want to emphasise the male students' part in this protest, which I respect, but the purpose of this whole thing was to protest sexism against female students."

Andrei also explained that the protest is much more than shirts. "Not being able to wear a certain type of shirt may seem like a minor problem to some people, but it is representative of something much larger in society — the fact that women are still, today, being subjected to the dominance of male ideology... Women deserve to be treated with the utmost respect, and this entails being able to dress as one pleases."

Someone find me her @ ? pic.twitter.com/AsZqzgwMhH — Mawrk (@Holfwailey) August 15, 2017

Check these pictures of the guys wearing off-the-shoulder clothes:

thank you to everyone who participated today was v successful sbhs can suck it screw the dress code y'all ain't ready for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/DnyIIk2l2U — chads (@chadya_acosta) August 14, 2017