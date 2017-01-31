United States President Donald Trump is taking decisive steps to "defeat and destroy" the Islamic State (ISIS), the White House said on Tuesday, adding that the destroying the terrorist group's capabilities was a "humanitarian imperative".

"The United States must take decisive action, and the President is taking the necessary steps," said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Last week, Trump had signed executive orders asking his national security team to come up with an action plan within 30 days to defeat ISIS. The plan, he said, should include recommendation to make changes to any rules of engagement and other policy restrictions that exceed the requirements of international law regarding ISIS; public diplomacy, information operations and cyber strategies to isolate and delegitimatise ISIS and its radical Islamist ideology.

"This presidential memorandum is a profound statement that the President's clear objective is to defeat and destroy ISIS and that we're going to do it systematically. We know it has attempted to develop chemical weapons capabilities. It maintains a goal of recruiting home-grown terrorists and its attacks against our allies and partners continue to mount," Spicer said.

Trump's recent policies, especially his ban on refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, have drawn worldwide criticism. People across the US assimilated at various airports in the nation to show support for refugees and Muslims to protest against Trump's sweeping ban.

Trump's other controversial executive orders include construction of a wall along the southern borders of Mexico and the US and reinstating of the Mexico City policy, which prohibits international non-governmental organisations getting funding from the US government from promoting or performing abortions.