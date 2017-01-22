US President Donald Trump praises CIA in first official visit

  • January 22, 2017 14:19 IST
    By Reuters
Following a feud over the CIAs investigation into the Russian hacking of Democrats emails, US President Donald Trump made the intelligence agency his first official stop after his inauguration. He praised the work of the CIA employees and promised to back them in the future.
