There is disappointment in store for tennis fans who were waiting for another final involving Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the US Open, which starts on Monday, August 28.

The tennis giants have been drawn in the same half and are likely to meet in the semi-final.

Nadal is the top seed at the US Open for the first time since 2010, following his return to the top of the ATP rankings earlier this week. The two-time champion will open his campaign at the Flushing Meadows against world number 84 Dusan Lajovic of Serbia.

After having reached the final of Australian Open and won the French Open this year, Nadal will be among the favourites to go the distance in the upcoming major tournament.

Nadal, though, might face 15th-seed Tomas Berdych as early as in the third round and has a potential quarter-final outing against Cincinnati Masters winner and seventh-seed Grigor Dimitrov.

On the other hand, third-seed Federer, who is eyeing his third Grand Slam title of the year and sixth at Flushing Meadows, will play his first-round match against Frances Tiafoe (world number 71) of the United States.

The Swiss star though will likely have a tricky encounter in the Round-of-16 against Nick Kyrgios, who ousted Nadal from Cincinnati earlier this month. Federer also has a tough test in the quarter-final, possibly against sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem.

The absence of defending champion Stanislas Wawrinka, Novak Djokovic and Milos Raonic adds to the two veterans' chances at the major.

Race for world number one spot

Notably, Federer and Nadal have met 37 times in the past, but never at the US Open. Their first meeting, a possible semi-final match-up this year, could end up deciding the new world number one as Federer needs a title at US Open to dethrone Nadal from the top spot.

Also in the race is second-seed and world number two Andy Murray, who limped out of Wimbledon with a hip injury. Fit again, the Brit is expected to face Montreal winner and fourth-seed Alexander Zverev in the semi-final.

Having struggled to find any form in the ongoing year, Murray needs to lift the title at Flushing Meadows if he intends to return to the top spot of ATP Rankings.

Sharapova's return headlines women's singles field

Maria Sharapova, who has not featured in a Grand Slam ever since her doping ban, is in line for a blockbuster return as she faces second-seed Simona Halep in the opening round.

Either of the two is expected to face seventh seed Johanna Konta in the quarter-final.

Also, reigning Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza is likely to face ninth-seed Venus Williams or fifth-seed Caroline Wozniacki in the quarter-final.

Seeding information (Top 16)



Men's seeds



1. Rafael Nadal 2. Andy Murray 3. Roger Federer 4. Alexander Zverev 5. Marin Cilic 6. Dominic Thiem 7. Grigor Dimitrov 8. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 9. David Goffin 10. John Isner 11. Roberto Bautista Agut 12. Pablo Carreno Busta 13. Jack Sock 14. Nick Kyrgios 15. Tomas Berdych 16. Lucas Pouille

Women's Seeds