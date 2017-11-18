United States Navy was left embarrassed on Friday after one of its pilots drew an enormous phallus in the sky, using the condensation trails from his Navy EA-18G Growler warplane in Washington, according to reports.

The Navy officials acknowledged that one of their crew was behind the stunt and said that the aircraft "left a condensed air trail resembling an obscene image to observers on the ground."

The residents of Washington saw a cartoonish rendering of male genitalia drawn on the clear blue sky by a jet flying out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, and took to Twitter to share the images and videos of the unusual scene.

Reports state that the image drawn stretched hundreds of feet high over the Okanogan highlands.

The most monumental thing to happen in omak. A penis in the sky pic.twitter.com/SM8k1tNYaj — Anahi Torres (@anahi_torres_) November 16, 2017

A Navy spokesperson, Lt. Cmdr. Leslie Hubbell, said: "The actions of this aircrew were wholly unacceptable and antithetical to Navy core values." She also added that the incident is currently under investigation.

The unit reportedly involved Electronic Attack Squadron 130, flies a two-person variant of the F/A-18 Super Hornet and specialises in electronic warfare.

Gotta love Omak, WA A post shared by Russell Reed (@rreed.69) on Nov 17, 2017 at 6:25am PST

"We will not tolerate this behavior," Hubbell said. "This is not indicative of the overall population of our folks."

She also added that the aircrew suspected to be behind the incident have been grounded.

Some pilots at NAS Whidbey did some sky writing today. ??‍♂️https://t.co/9IsYvkX1za pic.twitter.com/Lm7kpMhKpY — Adam Gessaman (@adamrg) November 17, 2017

"We have grounded the aircrew and are conducting a thorough investigation -- and we will hold those responsible accountable for their actions."

"The Navy apologizes for this irresponsible and immature act," she added.

Although the Navy was left red-faced by the incident, many residents of Washington who understood what the image was had a good laugh and found it unusual and amusing.