United States National Security Adviser, HR McMaster, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. Reports state that the duo reviewed their bilateral ties and the situation in the South-Asian region.

Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar were also present at the meeting, which was held at PM Modi's residence. This was a first visit by a top Trump administration's member to India.

McMaster and Doval reportedly held discussions earlier on Indo-US relations, the meeting particularly focused on the security aspect of the nations' bilateral ties, according to the Press Trust of India.

India emphasized that terrorism coming from Pakistan poses a serious threat to regional stability and security.

McMaster arrived in New Delhi last evening from Pakistan, where he met Pak Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and other key officials of the Cabinet.

Reports state that McMaster also discussed the relations between India and Pakistan during his meeting with Sharif in Islamabad.

The US NSA also visited Afghanistan before travelling to Pakistan, as part of his South Asia trip.

US, last week, dropped a massive bomb in the eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, to destroy a tunnel and cave complex used by ISIS militants in the region. The Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb (MOAB), also known as the 'mother of all bombs,' is the largest non-nuclear bomb ever dropped in any combat and had been in Afghanistan since January.

Afghan officials on Saturday said that at least 90 ISIS militants were killed in the attack.

Indian officials hoped that the meeting with the US NSA would provide insight into US President Donald Trump's policy for South Asia.