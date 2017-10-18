The much-awaited worlds first-ever giant robot duel was finally streamed online on 17 October. Team USA toppled Japan in the battle that saw the 16ft-tall Eagle Prime by the U.S.-based robotics company MegaBots taking on Japans Suidobashis 13ft-tall Kuratas robot.
US MegaBots beat Japan in worlds first-ever giant robot showdown
- October 18, 2017 14:20 IST
