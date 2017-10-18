Have you ever thought a digital gadget could save your life? Read the story of James Green, a 28-year-old reporter who was saved by 'Apple Watch'.

Green says 'Apple Watch' is the only reason he is alive today.

His two-year-old gadget notified him of a sudden rise in heart rate which is a sign of a pulmonary embolism that he had already suffered once before.

It is because of the notification that he took urgent medical help, and later, the doctors diagnosed him with a life-threatening blood clot in his lungs that stops the blood from reaching the lungs.

The New York resident tweeted: "'Never thought a stupid lil [sic] wrist computer I bought two years ago would save my life."

"Saw my heart rate go up, ended up being a pulmonary embolism." The post has been retweeted 11,000 times.

He told The Telegraph that his doctor said that if he had waited any longer "it would have been fatal".

He recalled the incident and said: "I got an alert from Heart Watch that my heart rate was continually above my resting heart rate of 54, even when I was just sitting at my desk."

Apart from it, the other symptoms were enough to act on it. He realised it wasn't a panic attack and that it was something more. A CT scan highlighted the clots and then he was rushed to a hospital and was treated there.

Mr Green calls himself a 'serial health tracker'. He started tracking it after his previous pulmonary embolism, as he wanted data on his heart rate.

The curator of the app, David Walsh, says that it is "truly humbling to have played a part", and added saying that the outcome was "absolutely wonderful".

He further said that he decided to create the app in 2015 after losing his father aged 56 due to a sudden heart problem.