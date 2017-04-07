President Donald Trump ordered military action against the Assad regime in Syria in response to the horrific Khan Sheikhoun chemical attack believed to have been carried out by government forces. Up to 60 Tomahawk missiles were fired at an air base in Homs where aircraft that carried out the attack, possibly with sarin gas, are thought to have been based. The missile strike was not announced earlier, but strong rhetoric had come out of the administration before the action was taken. Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump said: I call on all civilised nations in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria.