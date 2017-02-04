- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
US judge blocks Trumps immigration ban; White House vows to appeal
US President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration ban has been blocked by a federal judge. Judge James Robart’s temporary restraining order is a challenge to Trump’s policy which banned nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.The Seattle judge said travel restrictions could be lifted straight away. The Justice Department is set to appeal the ruling, with the White House branding the ruling outrageous.
