US judge blocks Trumps immigration ban; White House vows to appeal

  • February 4, 2017 15:53 IST
    By Reuters
US judge blocks Trumps immigration ban; White House vows to appeal Close
US President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration ban has been blocked by a federal judge. Judge James Robart’s temporary restraining order is a challenge to Trump’s policy which banned nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.The Seattle judge said travel restrictions could be lifted straight away. The Justice Department is set to appeal the ruling, with the White House branding the ruling outrageous.
loading image
IBT TV
Watch oldest giant panda in captivity celebrate 37th birthday
Most popular