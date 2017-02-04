United States President Donald Trump slapped fresh sanctions on Iran's weapons procurement network on Friday, days after the nation conducted a ballistic missile test causing US to put Iran on notice by the Trump administration.

US President Trump says 'nothing off the table with Iran;' readies to impose new sanctions

The sanctions have drawn an angry response from Tehran, which had said that the missile test had not breached the Iran nuclear deal, which was reached with with Obama administration and other world leaders in 2015.

US officials said that the new measures taken by the federal government are in response to Iran's recent missile test and also its support for the Houthi rebels in Yemen, who had targeted a Saudi warship recently.

The official, however, added that the new sanctions do not mean that America has abandoned commitments it made under the nuclear deal to lift measures aimed at Iran's nuclear programme.

Trump has kept his displeasure at the Iran nuclear deal no secret and has voiced to dismantle it on various occasions. Trump officials added that the measures taken against Iran on Friday will not be the administration's last.

Trump also tweeted about Iran saying that former President Barack Obama was considerably "kind" to the nation but he will not be.

"Iran is playing with fire — they don't appreciate how 'kind' President Obama was to them. Not me!," Trump had tweeted.

"The days of turning a blind eye to Iran's hostile and belligerent actions toward the United States and the world community are over. This behaviour seems continuous despite the very favourable deal given to Iran by the Obama Administration. These sanctions target these behaviours," Trump said. Trump on Thursday had also asserted that "nothing is off the table" when it comes to dealing with Iran

Iran hit back at US actions by vowing to impose "legal limitations" on Americans that Tehran alleges are involved in creating and supporting "extreme terrorist groups."