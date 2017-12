Hundreds of warplanes and several weapons began training as the US and South Korea embarked on a massive aerial drill on Monday, 4 December, in a strong show of force against the reclusive North Korean regime. The joint drill, codenamed Vigilant ACE (air combat exercise), is taking place within days of Pyongyangs launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), although the exercise was scheduled before the Norths provocative act.