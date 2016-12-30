US expels 35 Russian diplomats over election hacking claims

President Obama’s administration has declared 35 Russian diplomats persona non grata and given them 72 hours to leave the country for alleged interference in the presidential election. The retaliatory measures also include shutting down two Russian compounds in Maryland and New York. The measures are a new low in US-Russian relations, but President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on 20 January, has called for better relations with Russia. It was not clear if he will be able to immediately overturn the measures announced.